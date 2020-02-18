Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.452 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Unilever has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Unilever stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,302. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

