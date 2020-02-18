Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

