Unilever NV Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.452 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Unilever has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

NYSE UN opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. Unilever has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

