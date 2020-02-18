United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.79

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 5823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after buying an additional 259,233 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $6,082,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Bankshares by 69.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

