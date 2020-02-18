United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,613. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

