UnitedHealth Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $19.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

UNH opened at $298.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.11. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

