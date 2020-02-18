UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.14. 3,206,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.63 and its 200 day moving average is $261.11. The stock has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

