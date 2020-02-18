Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVE. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,872,251.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,466,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,844,236.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $215,800 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.