UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $976.75 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00009896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $976.75 million and $9.20 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00759083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028642 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

