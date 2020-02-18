UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 68500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19.

About UrtheCast (TSE:UR)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

