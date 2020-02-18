US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $10,685,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 169,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,043,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,241,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 336,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,662. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.