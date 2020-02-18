US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $130,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,592.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

INN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

