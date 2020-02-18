US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,125 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 131,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

