US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,284 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,612 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 103,822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,654 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,041,732. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

