US Bancorp DE Purchases 994 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.42.

Shares of LDOS traded up $9.80 on Tuesday, reaching $122.61. 575,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,009. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

