US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after buying an additional 500,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 92,644 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 483,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,386,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

