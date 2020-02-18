US Bancorp DE Sells 1,863 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 45,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,040. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.