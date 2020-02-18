USA Technologies (USAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) is scheduled to be posting its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect USA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

