Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $72,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.31. 42,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $130.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

