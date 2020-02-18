Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.12. 25,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,709. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.70 and a 1-year high of $200.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

