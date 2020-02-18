Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $309.42. 174,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.79 and its 200 day moving average is $283.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $310.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

