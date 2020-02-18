Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1,538.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 90,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.