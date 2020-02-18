VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 798,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,577. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

