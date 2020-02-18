Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vereit were worth $30,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of VER stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 136,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,719. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

