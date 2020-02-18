Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.73

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.73 and last traded at $171.38, with a volume of 72644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.38.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.