Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 36.25 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57).

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

