Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 36.25 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57).
Vertu Motors Company Profile
