Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of US Foods worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 47.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $50,628,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 54.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,617,000 after acquiring an additional 854,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,538. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

