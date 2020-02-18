Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 494.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 10,623,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $295,975,836.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,503,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,349,237.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,912,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,521,027.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 688,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,346,310. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.