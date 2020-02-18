Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.98 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 10,575.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Harsco worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

HSC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 150,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.27. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSC. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

