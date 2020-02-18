Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.20 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 120,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. 2,441,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,731. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

