Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.35 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ralph Lauren worth $24,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $121.35. 13,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,838. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

