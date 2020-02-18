Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Realty Income worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

NYSE O traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

