Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,153,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,157,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 122.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 429,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 300,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,474. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

