Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,652 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,652 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $23,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of SIZE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,621. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.