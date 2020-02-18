Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 573,863 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Vipshop worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 122,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,317. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.