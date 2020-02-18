Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at $108,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 88,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.