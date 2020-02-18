Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.