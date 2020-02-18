Virtu Financial LLC Invests $195,000 in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 238,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 47.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 176,819 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

