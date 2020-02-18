Virtu Financial LLC Invests $207,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after buying an additional 274,262 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 145,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 77,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after buying an additional 67,405 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 63,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,276. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

