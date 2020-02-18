Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ichor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ichor by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ichor by 81.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,532. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $769.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

