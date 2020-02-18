Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 79.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $618.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.19. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $240.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities lowered Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

