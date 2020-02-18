Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Unitil by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,573. The stock has a market cap of $967.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.05. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.