Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 53,460 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 44.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 774,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,179,028. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

