Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $86.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

