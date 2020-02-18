Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $211.20. 7,649,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,119. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.