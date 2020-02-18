Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Apple comprises 1.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $7.07 on Tuesday, reaching $317.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,147,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,936,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.97 and its 200 day moving average is $256.65. The company has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

