Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) Given $8.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Visterra an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIST opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Visterra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visterra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visterra by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period.

Visterra Company Profile

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

