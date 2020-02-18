Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 171.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134,764 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.37% of Vistra Energy worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 388,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,818. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.