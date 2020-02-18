Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Vistra Energy worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 449.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 388,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 169,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

