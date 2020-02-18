Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.20-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In related news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

